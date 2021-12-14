Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Latest Fuel Prices Announced. Know How much you have to Pay

Petrol and diesel prices in India remained constant on Tuesday, December 14. Fuel prices have been unchanged for over 40 days in a row, except in the national capital. Arvind Kejriwal-led government recently announced to cut Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol. With this, petrol became cheaper by Rs 8 per litre, providing much-needed relief to the common people.

To bring down the skyrocketing petrol price in the country, the central government had decided to cut excise duty on petrol and diesel last month. The excise duty on petrol and diesel was cut by Rs 5 per litre and Rs 10 per litre respectively. After that, several states, mostly ruled by National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and allies have also cut the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel prices.

Petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state based on factors like international crude oil prices, VAT and freight charges. After the latest reduction, petrol price in Delhi has been dropped sharply. A litre of petrol would be available at Rs 95.41 in Delhi, lowest in the National Capital Region (NCR). In Mumbai, a litre of petrol can be bought at Rs 109.98 per litre. Petrol price was the highest in the financial capital among the four metro cities.

You have to shell Rs 101.40 for a litre of petrol in Chennai. Petrol in Kolkata was available at Rs 104.67 per litre.

Diesel price also saw a sharp decline after excise duty and VAT cut. In Delhi, diesel was being sold at Rs 86.67 per litre. A litre of diesel would cost you Rs 94.14 in Mumbai. A litre of diesel was priced at Rs 91.43 per litre in Chennai on December 14. Diesel was available at Rs 101.56 a litre in Kolkata.

Globally, oil prices rose on Tuesday but price gains were capped. The renewed restrictions imposed in Europe and Asia amid a rise in coronavirus cases, kept investors under pressure. Governments around the world, including most recently Britain and Norway, were tightening restrictions to stop the spread of the Omicron variant. Meanwhile, the OPEC raised its world oil demand forecast for the first quarter of 2022 but left its full-year growth prediction steady, saying the Omicron variant would have a mild impact as the world gets used to dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic. Brent crude oil futures edged higher by 1 cent to $74.40 a barrel by 0113 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 1 cent to $71.30.

Following are the prices of diesel and petrol across some major cities in the country:

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 94.14 per litre

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 95.41 per litre

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 86.67 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 91.43 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 89.79 per litre

Petrol price in Pune: Rs 109.52 per litre

Diesel price in Pune: Rs 92.31 per litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad: Rs 94.62 per litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru: Rs 85.01 per litre

Petrol price in Chandigarh: Rs 100.12 per litre

Diesel price in Chandigarh: Rs 86.46 per litre

Petrol price in Japiur: Rs 107.06

Diesel price in Jaipur: Rs 90.07

Petrol price in Gurgaon: Rs 95.90

Diesel price in Gurgaon: Rs 87.11

Petrol price in Raipur: Rs 101.11

Diesel price in Raipur: Rs 92.33

Diesel price in Guwahati: Rs 81.29 per litre

Petrol price in Guwahati: Rs 94.58 per litre

Petrol price in Lucknow: Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel price in Lucknow: Rs 86.80 per litre

Petrol price in Ahmedabad: 95.13 per litre

Diesel price in Ahmedabad: Rs 89.12 per litre

