Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Latest Fuel Rates Announced; Check Petrol Price in Your City

On July 1, petrol and diesel prices in the country continued their steady streak for over a month. Consumers of petrol in Delhi will be paying Rs 96.72 per litre, while consumers of diesel will have to pay Rs 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol can be purchased for Rs 111.35, while one litre of diesel is available for Rs 97.28 in the financial capital of the country. In Kolkata, petrol is being retailed for Rs 106.03 per litre, while diesel is being retailed for Rs 92.76 per litre. Petrol consumers in Chennai are paying Rs 102.63 per litre, while consumers of diesel in the capital city of Tamil Nadu are paying Rs 94.24 per litre.

The reduction in fuel prices came when on May 21, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in Excise Duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 8 and Rs 6 a litre, respectively. The move led to a reduction of petrol rates by Rs 9.5 per litre and diesel by Rs 7 per litre.

Fuel prices in India are set and revised by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on a daily basis. These prices are set on the fuel’s benchmark average price over the previous 15 days in the global market and the foreign exchange rates. Apart from OMCs, the fuel price also varies from state to state; this happens because petrol and diesel prices depend on several local factors that affect their price. The cost of petrol and diesel in a state can vary due to factors like freight charges and local taxes (VAT).

Petrol, Diesel Prices on July 1, in Delhi, Chennai and Other Major Cities in India:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 111.35 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.28 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre

