Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Latest Fuel Rates Announced; Know How Much You Have to Pay

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) continue to sell fuel at unchanged prices for the 53rd consecutive day on Thursday, July 14. The retail price of petrol in Mumbai continues to be at Rs 111.35 per litre, while the retail price of diesel in the capital city of Maharashtra remains at Rs 97.28 per litre. One litre of petrol in Chennai is being retailed for Rs 102.63 per litre, while a litre of diesel in the capital city of Tamil Nadu stands at Rs 94.24 per litre.

Similarly, fuel prices in Kolkata and Delhi remain steady. Petrol and diesel prices in Kolkata stand at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 per litre, respectively. Whereas, petrol in Delhi continues to be at Rs 96.72 per litre and diesel cost remains at Rs 89.62 per litre.

Prices of the two fuels have remained unchanged from May 21 when Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashed excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 and reduced excise duty levied on diesel sales by Rs 6. Following this announcement, the retail price of petrol was reduced by Rs 8.69 per litre and the cost of diesel was cut by Rs 7.05 per litre in the national capital city on May 22.

Public sector OMCs like Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise fuel prices in India. Revisions made by the OMCs in fuel prices are implemented from 6 am every day. Fuel prices are influenced by several factors including foreign exchange rates and international crude oil prices in the global market. The retail price of petrol and diesel differs from state to state within the country because of factors like local taxes like VAT or freight charges.

Check fuel rates in Delhi, Chennai and other major cities in India:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 111.35 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.28 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.