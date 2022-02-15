Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Latest Petrol Price Announced, Check Fuel Rates In Your City

Continuing the streak of stagnation, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the 102th day on February 15. As per the price update by state-run Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) at 6 am this morning, the fuel prices remained at their previous level in all states and UTs in the country. In Delhi, prices were recorded at Rs 95.41 for a litre of petrol and Rs 86.67 for a litre of diesel. The price of a litre of petrol in India’s economic capital, Mumbai remained at Rs 109.98 per litre whereas diesel prices are Rs 94.14 per litre.

After fuel prices recorded an all-time high last year, the central government announced an excise duty cut on November 4, 2021, to give relief to customers. The duty cut resulted in a fall of Rs 5 per litre in petrol and Rs 10 per litre in diesel prices.

In addition to the uniform tax cut by the central government, several other states and Union Territories also slashed local sales or value-added tax (VAT) to extend more befit to the daily consumers.

In Chennai, one-litre petrol would cost Rs 101.40 in comparison to Rs 91.43 price for a litre of diesel.

Here is the full list of petrol and diesel prices for February 15 across the country:

Petrol price in Mumbai - Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai - Rs 94.14 per litre

Petrol price in Delhi- Rs 95.41 per litre

Diesel price in Delhi - Rs 86.67 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai- Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai- Rs 91.43 per litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru - Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru - Rs 85.01 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata - Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata- Rs 89.79 per litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad - Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad - Rs 94.62 per litre

Petrol price in Thiruvanathapuram - Rs 106.04 per litre

Diesel price in Thiruvanathapuram - Rs 93.17 per litre

Petrol price in Lucknow - Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel price in Lucknow - Rs 86.80 per litre

Petrol price in Jaipur - Rs 106.64 per litre

Diesel price in Jaipur - Rs 90.32 per litre

Petrol price in Bhubaneswar - Rs 101.81 per litre

Diesel price in Bhubaneswar - Rs 91.62 per litre

Fuel prices depend on several key factors that include fluctuation in prices of crude oil, rate of conversion of Indian rupee against the US dollar, consumption ratio by refineries, tax rates of the government among others. Though global crude oil prices have seen some change in the past few days, the prices in the Indian market haven’t changed as yet.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.