Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Latest Petrol Price Announced, Check Fuel Rates In Your City

Petrol and Diesel Prices in India remained unchanged even today. As per the update for February 16 prices by state-run Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), petrol in the national capital, Delhi retailed at Rs 95.41 per litre whereas diesel prices in the city remained at Rs 86.67 per litre. Similarly, in Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices remained at yesterday’s level - Rs 109.98 and Rs 94.14 per litre, respectively.

While the fuel prices touched an all-time last year, they have remained constant so far in 2022 despite the fluctuation in the global crude oil prices. In November 2021, the central government had announced an excise duty cut to give some respite to customers from the soaring fuel prices.

The duty cut resulted in Rs 5 per litre cut in petrol and Rs 10 per litre in diesel prices for retail prices. After the central government’s announcement, several states also slashed their share in local sales or value-added tax (VAT) extending further benefits to the customers. The fuel prices since then have remained unchanged. The stagnation in fuel prices has also been the longest period when the fuel prices remained unchanged since the implementation of daily revision of prices in June 2017.

Here is the full list of petrol and diesel prices for February 16 across the country:

Mumbai

Petrol price - Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel price- Rs 94.14 per litre

Delhi

Petrol price- Rs 95.41 per litre

Diesel price - Rs 86.67 per litre

Chennai

Petrol price - Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel price - Rs 91.43 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol price - Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel price - Rs 85.01 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol price - Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel price - Rs 89.79 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol price - Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel price - Rs 94.62 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol price - Rs 106.04 per litre

Diesel price - Rs 93.17 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol price - Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel price - Rs 86.80 per litre

Jaipur

Petrol price - Rs 106.64 per litre

Diesel price - Rs 90.32 per litre

Bhubaneswar

Petrol price - Rs 101.81 per litre

Diesel price - Rs 91.62 per litre

The retail petrol and diesel prices in India depend on several key factors starting from global crude oil prices, consumption ratio of refineries, Rupee to US dollar conversion rate, taxes and other costs.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.