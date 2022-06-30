Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Latest Petrol Price Announced; See Fuel Rates in Your City

The fuel prices in India have been steady for over a month now. On June 30, the prices for petrol and diesel remain unchanged, causing relief to the people. Even a minor fluctuation in fuel prices can have a huge impact on the day-to-day lives of people, as well as, society as a whole. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a reduction in the Excise Duty of fuel on May 21, after which the prices of petrol and diesel dropped by a significant margin. While the petrol price was reduced by Rs 8 per litre, the price of diesel was lowered by Rs 6 per litre.

On June 30, Delhi is selling petrol at Rs 96.72 per litre and diesel at a price of Rs 89.62 per litre. On the other hand, Mumbai is providing petrol at Rs 111.35 per litre. The diesel price in the city is currently Rs 97.28 per litre. In Kolkata, the petrol price stands at Rs 106.03 per litre and the diesel price at Rs 92.76 per litre, whereas, people in Chennai have to pay Rs 102.63 for one litre of petrol and Rs 94.24 per litre for diesel.

Fuel prices are dependent on various reasons and can fluctuate daily depending on numerable factors. Therefore, the fuel prices are revised daily at 6 am. The fuel prices in various major cities of the country such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai vary because of factors like different VAT (value-added tax), state taxes, and freight charges.

Check out fuel rates in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai and others:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 111.35 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.28 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.