Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Latest Petrol Price Announced; See Rates in Your City

Petrol and Diesel prices in the country remain steady for over a month on Saturday, June 25. Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have kept the fuel price steady since May 21 when the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced reduction in excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre, and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre.

On Saturday, petrol consumers in Delhi will have to pay Rs 96.72 a litre as compared to Rs 105.41 per litre, earlier; while diesel consumers in the national capital will be paying Rs 89.62 a litre as against Rs 96.67 per litre earlier. In Mumbai, the retail price of petrol is Rs 111.35 per litre, while the diesel price of customers in the financial capital is Rs 97.28 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol price this Saturday is at Rs 106.03 per litre, while diesel price in the capital city of West Bengal on Saturday is Rs 92.7 per litre. Retail price of a litre of petrol in Chennai is Rs 102.63, while the retail price of diesel stands at Rs 94.24 per litre.

The retail price of petrol and diesel in the country is revised by public sector OMCs like Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL). Changes made in the prices of petrol and diesel are implemented with effect from 6AM daily. The revision of fuel retail price depends on several factors including foreign exchange rates, international crude oil prices, global inflation among others. Price of petrol and diesel also varies across the states, due to local factors like state taxes, VAT (Value Added Tax), freight charges, among others.

Soon after the union government made significant cuts in the excise duty, bringing down the price of fuel prices, several state governments also followed suit and slashed VAT on petrol and diesel. In Maharashtra, the state government slashed the local VAT on petrol by Rs 2.08 per litre and on diesel by Rs 1.44 per litre. Odisha state government made relaxations on local taxes on petrol and diesel by Rs 2.23 and Rs 1.36 a litre respectively. The Rajasthan state government reduced the VAT on petrol by Rs 2.48 per litre and diesel by Rs 1.16 per litre. Meanwhile, the Kerala government announced cuts on local tax on the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 2.41 and Rs 1.36 per litre respectively.

Petrol, Diesel Prices on June 25, in Delhi, Chennai and Other Major Cities in India:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 111.35 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.28 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

