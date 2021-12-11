Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol Price Below Rs 100 in Many Cities; See Fuel Rates

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol price on Saturday, December 11, remained static across the country while diesel price today also remained unchanged in India. The fuel rates have been constant for almost one and a half months now, after a reduction in the excise duty of petrol and diesel. The central government had in the beginning of last month announced that it will slash taxes on petrol and diesel, amid a time when their prices were skyrocketing to new highs everyday. Following this, petrol price in India was reduced by Rs 5 per litre, while diesel price was lowered by Rs 10 per litre.

After the Centre’s excise duty cut on fuel prices, many states — including three Opposition-ruled — came in to slash the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel. Delhi was the latest state to reduce the VAT on petrol and diesel. The two back-to-back price cuts on the auto fuels further reduced their prices, which came in as a relief to the common man.

With the Centre’s tax reduction and state’s VAT cut, petrol price was cut to at Rs 95.41 in the national capital of Delhi and remained unchanged today. Petrol price in Mumbai stood at Rs 109.98 per litre on the day, the highest among the metropolitan city. In Kolkata, price of one litre of petrol on Saturday stood at Rs 104.67. In Chennai, petrol price was at Rs 101.40 for one litre on Saturday. Petrol price in Ahmedabad was at Rs 95.13 on the day. On the other hand, petrol price in Pune was retailing at Rs 109.52 per litre.

A litre of diesel in Delhi cost Rs 86.67 on the day. Diesel price in the financial capital was retailing at Rs 94.14 for one litre after the price cut, and was unchanged too. The price of one litre of diesel was fixed at Rs 89.79 in Kolkata. In Chennai, diesel price stood at Rs 91.43 per litre while a litre of diesel would cost Rs 90.87 in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal.

Petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state based on factors like international crude oil prices, VAT and freight charges. The oil marketing companies update the price of petrol and diesel everyday at 6 am.

Following are the prices of diesel and petrol across some major cities in the country:

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 94.14 per litre

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 95.41 per litre

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 86.67 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 91.43 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 89.79 per litre

Petrol price in Pune: Rs 109.52 per litre

Diesel price in Pune: Rs 92.31 per litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad: Rs 94.62 per litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru: Rs 85.01 per litre

Petrol price in Chandigarh: Rs 100.12 per litre

Diesel price in Chandigarh: Rs 86.46 per litre

Petrol price in Japiur: Rs 107.06

Diesel price in Jaipur: Rs 90.07

Petrol price in Gurgaon: Rs 95.90

Diesel price in Gurgaon: Rs 87.11

Petrol price in Raipur: Rs 101.11

Diesel price in Raipur: Rs 92.33

Diesel price in Guwahati: Rs 81.29 per litre

Petrol price in Guwahati: Rs 94.58 per litre

Petrol price in Lucknow: Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel price in Lucknow: Rs 86.80 per litre

Petrol price in Ahmedabad: 95.13 per litre

Diesel price in Ahmedabad: Rs 89.12 per litre

