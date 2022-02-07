Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol Price Below Rs 100 in Many Places. Check Fuel Rates Here

Prices of petrol and diesel were left unchanged by state-owned Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on February 7 across the country. In Delhi, the fuel is relatively cheaper among the other metros. This is because the Delhi government had earlier decided to reduce the Value-Added Tax (VAT) on petrol alone from 30 percent to 19.4 percent. This revision brought down the price of the fuel in the national capital by about Rs 8 per litre.

Petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 95.41 per litre while diesel in the national capital retails at Rs 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, both key auto fuels are priced at Rs 109.98 and Rs 94.14, respectively.

In Kolkata, petrol can be bought at Rs 104.67 per litre and a litre of diesel costs Rs 89.79. Similarly, the price of a litre of petrol in Chennai is Rs. 101.40, while diesel costs Rs 91.43 per litre.

Both auto fuel prices have been stable since November last year when the Union government reduced excise duty to bring down retail prices that had touched an all-time high. State-run OMCs revise the fuel prices every day in line with benchmark international prices and foreign exchange rates. It should be noted that OMCs have neither raised nor reduced petrol and diesel rates for 94 days in a row, the longest ever period, according to a price notification by state-owned OMCs.

Meanwhile, benchmark crude oil prices rose on Monday, reversing earlier losses amid signs of progress in the US-Iran nuclear talks, as per Reuters. Brent futures rose 60 cents to settle at $93.87 a barrel at 0152 GMT, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 25 cents higher at $92.56 per barrel earlier in the session.

Petrol and Diesel Prices on February 7 in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Places Across India

Petrol price in Mumbai - Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai - Rs 94.14 per litre

Petrol price in Delhi- Rs 95.41 per litre

Diesel price in Delhi - Rs 86.67 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai- Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai- Rs 91.43 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata - Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata- Rs 89.79 per litre

Petrol price in Trivandrum - Rs 106.04 per litre

Diesel price in Trivandrum - Rs 93.17 per litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad - Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad - Rs 94.62 per litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru - Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru - Rs 85.01 per litre

Petrol price in Jaipur - Rs 106.64 per litre

Diesel price in Jaipur - Rs 90.32 per litre

Petrol price in Lucknow - Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel price in Lucknow - Rs 86.80 per litre

Petrol price in Bhubaneswar - Rs 101.81 per litre

Diesel price in Bhubaneswar - Rs 91.62 per litre

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.