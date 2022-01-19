Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol Price Below Rs 100 in Several Cities; Check Fuel Rates

Fuel prices across the country continue their steady streak on Tuesday. Prices of petrol and diesel have been stable since the central government reduced the excise duty in November 2021. Public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) revise the fuel prices daily in accordance with the benchmark of international price and foreign exchange rates. For more than two months now, OMCs have neither raised nor reduced petrol and diesel rates, while international oil prices remain volatile. Retail prices of petrol, diesel differ from state to state on account of local taxes like Value-Added Tax (VAT), and freight charges. On December 1, 2021, the Delhi government had reduced the VAT on petrol from 30% to 19.40%.

In the national capital, petrol retails at Rs 95.41 per litre while diesel is priced at Rs 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, one litre of petrol and diesel cost Rs 109.98 and Rs 94.14, respectively. Meanwhile, in Kolkata, the retail price of one litre of petrol is Rs 104.67, while one litre of diesel costs Rs 89.79.

Global fuel prices are also governed by international crude oil prices. According to Reuters, Brent crude futures rose 85 cents, or 1%, to $87.33 a barrel on Tuesday after earlier hitting a peak of $87.55. The US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped $1.13, or 1.4% to a more than two-month high of $84.95 a barrel.

Following are the prices of diesel and petrol across some major cities in the country:

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 94.14 per litre

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 95.41 per litre

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 86.67 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 91.43 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 89.79 per litre

Petrol price in Pune: Rs 109.52 per litre

Diesel price in Pune: Rs 92.31 per litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad: Rs 94.62 per litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru: Rs 85.01 per litre

Petrol price in Chandigarh: Rs 100.12 per litre

Diesel price in Chandigarh: Rs 86.46 per litre

Petrol price in Jaipur: Rs 107.06

Diesel price in Jaipur: Rs 90.07

Petrol price in Gurgaon: Rs 95.90

Diesel price in Gurgaon: Rs 87.11

Petrol price in Raipur: Rs 101.11

Diesel price in Raipur: Rs 92.33

Petrol price in Guwahati: Rs 94.58 per litre

Diesel price in Guwahati: Rs 81.29 per litre

Petrol price in Lucknow: Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel price in Lucknow: Rs 86.80 per litre

Petrol price in Ahmedabad: 95.13 per litre

Diesel price in Ahmedabad: Rs 89.12 per litre

