Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol Price Drop after Excise Duty, VAT Cut. Know Fuel Rates

Petrol and diesel prices in India remained unchanged on Friday or December 10 across the country. The fuel prices in India remained constant for over a month now. To provide a much-needed relief to common people, the central government had reduced the excise duty on auto fuel earlier last month. The excise duty on petrol was cut by Rs 5 while excise duty on diesel was lowered by Rs 10. Following this, many several states, mostly ruled by National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and allies, had also announced reduction of VAT on auto fuel. Two back-to-back tax reduction brought petrol price significantly down across the country.

Following are the prices of diesel and petrol across some major cities in the country:

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 94.14 per litre

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 95.41 per litre

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 86.67 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 91.43 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 89.79 per litre

Petrol price in Bhopal: Rs 107.23 per litre

Diesel price in Bhopal: Rs 90.87 per litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad: Rs 94.62 per litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru: Rs 85.01 per litre

Petrol price in Chandigarh: Rs 100.12 per litre

Diesel price in Chandigarh: Rs 86.46 per litre

Petrol price in Japiur: Rs 107.06

Diesel price in Jaipur: Rs 90.07

Petrol price in Gurgaon: Rs 95.90

Diesel price in Gurgaon: Rs 87.11

Petrol price in Raipur: Rs 101.11

Diesel price in Raipur: Rs 92.33

Diesel price in Guwahati: Rs 81.29 per litre

Petrol price in Guwahati: Rs 94.58 per litre

Petrol price in Lucknow: Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel price in Lucknow: Rs 86.80 per litre

Petrol price in Ahmedabad: 95.13 per litre

Diesel price in Ahmedabad: Rs 89.12 per litre

