Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol Price in Delhi Below Rs 100, Check Fuel Rates in Other Cities

Fuel prices in the country remained unchanged today, July 21. The reduction in petrol and diesel prices was introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the month of May. The Union government had announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre, and Rs 6 per litre on diesel on May 21. It should be noted that the state of Maharashtra announced a cut in Value Added Tax (VAT) last week, bringing the price of automotive fuels lower. The state reduced VAT on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and on diesel by Rs 3 per litre in the state. Following this announcement, the retail price of petrol in Mumbai has come to Rs 106.31 per litre, while the retail price of diesel in the financial capital now stands at Rs 94.27 per litre.
Meanwhile, in the national capital, the retail price of petrol continues to remain Rs 96.72 per litre, while the retail price of Diesel in Delhi is Rs 89.62 per litre. Consumers of petrol in Chennai have to pay Rs 102.63 per litre, while consumers of diesel have to pay Rs 94.24 per litre. In Kolkata, a litre of petrol is being retailed for Rs 106.03, while a litre of diesel in the capital city of West Bengal is being retailed for Rs 92.76 per litre.
Public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) like Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) are given the duty to make revisions in the fuel prices. Changes made by the OMCs are implemented from 6 am daily. Petrol and diesel prices face changes due to multiple global factors including foreign exchange rates, inflation, and international crude oil prices. Retail prices of petrol and diesel vary from state to state because of local taxes like VAT or freight charges.
Petrol, Diesel Prices on July 21, in Delhi, Chennai and Other Major Cities in India:
Delhi
Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre
Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre
Mumbai
Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre
Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre
Kolkata
Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre
Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre
Chennai
Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre
Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre
Bhopal
Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre
Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre
Hyderabad
Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre
Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre
Bengaluru
Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre
Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre
Guwahati
Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre
Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre
Lucknow
Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre
Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre
Gandhinagar
Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre
Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre
Thiruvananthapuram
Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre
Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.
