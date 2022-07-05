Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol Price in Delhi Below Rs 100; See Fuel Rates in Your City

On Tuesday, July 5, petrol and diesel prices were left unchanged. Prices of fuel have remained steady since May 21, when Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 8 and Rs 6 a litre, respectively. The move led to a reduction in the price of petrol by Rs 9.5 per litre and diesel by Rs 7 a litre.

On Tuesday, the petrol prices in Delhi stand at Rs 96.72 per litre, while consumers of diesel will have to pay Rs 89.62 per litre. Petrol customers in Mumbai will be paying Rs 111.35 per litre, while one litre of diesel is available for Rs 97.28 in the financial capital of the country. In Kolkata, a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 106.03, while a litre of diesel is being retailed for Rs 92.76 per litre. Petrol consumers in Chennai have to pay Rs 102.63 per litre, while diesel consumers in the capital city of Tamil Nadu will have to pay Rs 94.24 per litre.

Fuel prices in India are set and revised by Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on a daily basis. The prices are revised on international crude oil prices in the global market and the foreign exchange rates. Apart from OMCs, the fuel price also varies within the country from one state to another. This happens because petrol and diesel prices depend on several local factors that affect their cost. The fuel price in a state depends on freight charges and local taxes (VAT).

Petrol, Diesel Prices on July 5, in Delhi, Chennai and Other Major Cities in India:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 111.35 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.28 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

