Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol Price in Delhi Remains Below Rs 100; Check Fuel Rates

Petrol and diesel rates continue to maintain their steady streak across the country on Friday, January 14, 2022. Fuel rates have been stable for over two months after the Union government reduced excise duties levied on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10, respectively, on November 3. Prior to the excise duty revision, both key fuel prices had touched all-time record highs across the country, where petrol retailed above Rs 100 a litre mark in all major metros and most cities. Diesel too was above that level in nearly half of the country.

Following the Union government’s decision, many states and Union Territories cut value-added tax (VAT) to give further relief to consumers who were battered by skyrocketing fuel prices. Similarly, the Delhi government also decided to reduce VAT on petrol alone from 30 percent to 19.40 percent on December 1, 2021. This led to a cut of around Rs 8.56 per litre in the city and brought down the price of petrol from Rs 103 per litre to Rs 95.41 currently. Similarly, diesel prices have also stayed put at Rs 86.67 per litre in the national capital. Both auto fuel prices have remained static ever since.

In Mumbai, fuel prices on Friday continue to be steady. Motorists will have to pay Rs 109.98 and Rs 94.14 a litre each for petrol and diesel, respectively. In Chennai, petrol is sold at Rs 101.40 per litre and a litre of diesel is retailing at Rs 91.43. In Kolkata, prices of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 104.67 and diesel Rs 89.79 a litre each, respectively.

Meanwhile, global benchmark oil prices eased for a second session on Friday amid growing concerns that the US may soon act to cool prices, Reuters reported. Brent crude futures were 30 cents, or 0.4 percent lower, trading at $84.17 a barrel on Friday. While, the U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 45 cents, or 0.6 percent and traded at $81.67 per barrel mark.

Petrol and Diesel Prices on January 13 in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and other cities across India

Petrol price in Mumbai - Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai - Rs 94.14 per litre

Petrol price in Delhi- Rs 95.41 per litre

Diesel price in Delhi - Rs 86.67 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai- Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai- Rs 91.43 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata - Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata- Rs 89.79 per litre

Petrol price in Trivandrum - Rs 106.04 per litre

Diesel price in Trivandrum - Rs 93.17 per litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad - Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad - Rs 94.62 per litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru - Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru - Rs 85.01 per litre

Petrol price in Jaipur - Rs 106.64 per litre

Diesel price in Jaipur - Rs 90.32 per litre

Petrol price in Lucknow - Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel price in Lucknow - Rs 86.80 per litre

Petrol price in Bhubaneswar - Rs 101.81 per litre

Diesel price in Bhubaneswar - Rs 91.62 per litre

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.