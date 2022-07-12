Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol Price in Mumbai Above Rs 100, Check Fuel Rates in Your City

Fuel prices remain unchanged for over 50 days now. The petrol and diesel prices in India remain steady for more than 50 days, which is still a burden on the pockets of many Indian households. Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) made the last revision in the fuel prices on May 21, after the Excise Duty on petrol was reduced by Rs 8 per litre, and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre. Despite the reduction, petrol rates in various cities continue to soar above Rs. 100 per litre.

As of today, July 12, Delhites have to pay Rs 96.72 a litre for petrol and Rs 89.62 a litre for diesel. If you are a resident in Mumbai, the petrol price stands at Rs 111.35 per litre, while the diesel price stands at Rs 97.28 per litre. In Kolkata and Chennai, the petrol price is soaring above Rs. 100 per litre mark. The petrol price in the capital city of West Bengal is Rs 106.03 per litre, while diesel price is Rs 92.7 per litre. On the other hand, in Chennai petrol rate stands at Rs 102.63 per litre, while the rate of diesel is Rs. 94.24 per litre. Other cities where petrol is skyrocketing above Rs. 100 per litre include Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal, and Thiruvananthapuram.

The public sector OMCs like Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) are responsible to announce revisions in fuel rates. All the changes made in petrol and diesel prices get implemented from 6 am daily.

Fluctuations in the fuel rates depend on foreign exchange rates, international crude oil prices, global inflation and other factors as well. Notably, the petrol and diesel prices are not the same across cities, due to many local factors like state taxes, VAT (Value Added Tax), and freight charges.

Petrol, Diesel Prices on July 12, in Delhi, Chennai and Other Major Cities in India:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 111.35 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.28 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

