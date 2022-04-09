Petrol Price Hits Rs 120.51 in Mumbai; Find Out Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates Today

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol price remained unchanged for three straight days on Saturday, April 9, while diesel price today also followed cue. However, petrol price remained at record high in Mumbai at Rs 120.51, as per a price notification by state owned oil marketing companies. Fuel prices were last hiked on Wednesday by 80 paise a litre each, which took the total rise in petrol and diesel prices to Rs 10 in just 17 days.

Petrol price in Delhi today was standing at Rs 105.41 per litre, while diesel was being sold at Rs 96.67 for one litre. In Mumbai, petrol was priced at Rs 120.51 per litre, while diesel price was Rs 104.77 for one litre. On the other hand, petrol price in Kolkata today was standing at Rs 115.08 per litre, and diesel prices are retailing at Rs 99.82 per litre in the West Bengal capital. In Chennai, one litre of petrol is priced at Rs 110.89, and diesel is retailing at Rs 100.98 for one litre.

Petrol price and diesel price were kept at a freeze from November 4 last year to March 22, after which it was hiked 14 times in 17 days. This came amid a major rise in global crude oil prices prompted by the Russia Ukraine war. India imports 85 per cent of its crude oil from other countries.

Petrol, Diesel Prices on Tuesday, April 9 in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Major Cities in India

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 105.41 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.67 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 120.51 per litre

Diesel - Rs 104.77 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 115.08 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.82 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 110.89 per litre

Diesel - Rs 100.98 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 109.78 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.32 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 118.07 per litre

Diesel - Rs 101.14 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 111.25 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.81 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 105.57 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.36 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 105.25 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.83 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 105.29 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.61 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 117.52

Diesel - Rs 103.91 per

