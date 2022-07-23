Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol Price Over Rs 100 in Several Cities; How Much You Have to Pay

Petrol and diesel prices remain stable for over two consecutive months now, on July 23. As the LPG cooking gas price was hiked this month, it has led to the speculations of increase in the fuel prices. The last change in fuel price was noted on May 21, when the Central Government of India had cut down on the Excise Duty. Following this, the rates dropped by Rs 8 per litre on petrol and Rs 6 per litre on diesel, giving some respite to the common man.

Not just this, adding up to the decision of the Central Government, various state governments even reduced the VAT on the fuel prices in their states. In Kerala, the VAT was Rs 2.41 and Rs 1.36 per litre on the prices of petrol and diesel respectively. The Odisha government too slashed down state-imposed tax on petrol and diesel by Rs 2.23 and Rs 1.36 per litre, respectively. The Maharashtra government decided to give a relief to people by cutting down additional Rs 2.08 and Rs 1.44 per litre on petrol and diesel whereas, in Rajasthan state tax was reduced by Rs 2.48 per litre on petrol and Rs 1.16 per litre on diesel.

On Saturday, the fuel prices in major Indian cities remained unchanged. While the capital of the country, Delhi is selling petrol for Rs 96.72 per litre and diesel for Rs 89.62 per litre, prices in Mumbai for petrol and diesel are Rs 111.35 per litre and Rs 97.28 per litre respectively. In Kolkata the price of petrol stood at Rs 106.03 per litre whereas diesel price also remained stable at Rs 92.76 per litre today. Meanwhile, in Chennai, the price of petrol is Rs 102.63 for one litre and Rs 94.24 per litre for diesel.

Check out fuel rates in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai and others:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 111.35 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.28 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

