Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol Price Today Below Rs 100 in Many Cities; See Fuel Rates in Your City

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) kept the fuel prices across the country unchanged once again. The steady streak of petrol and diesel prices across the country has been maintained for more than two months now.

On Saturday, consumers of petrol in New Delhi will be paying Rs 95.41 per litre while consumers of diesel in the national capital will be shelling out Rs 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is being retailed for Rs 109.98 per litre, while diesel is being sold for Rs 94.14 per litre.

In Chennai, one litre of petrol is priced atRs 101.40, while one litre of diesel is being sold for Rs 91.43. Consumers of petrol in Kolkata will have to pay Rs 104.67 per litre while consumers of diesel in the capital city of West Bengal will be paying Rs 89.79 per litre.

Fuel prices vary from state to state in the country due to several factors including freight charges, Value Added Tax (VAT), and Excise Duty. OMCs also take into consideration the prices of international crude oil.

According to Reuters, Brent futures fell 49 cents, or 0.6per cent, to settle at $87.89 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 41 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to settle at $85.14 on Friday.

Petrol and Diesel Prices on January 22 in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Places Across India

Petrol price in Mumbai - Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai - Rs 94.14 per litre

Petrol price in Delhi- Rs 95.41 per litre

Diesel price in Delhi - Rs 86.67 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai- Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai- Rs 91.43 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata - Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata- Rs 89.79 per litre

Petrol price in Trivandrum - Rs 106.04 per litre

Diesel price in Trivandrum - Rs 93.17 per litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad - Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad - Rs 94.62 per litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru - Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru - Rs 85.01 per litre

Petrol price in Jaipur - Rs 106.64 per litre

Diesel price in Jaipur - Rs 90.32 per litre

Petrol price in Lucknow - Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel price in Lucknow - Rs 86.80 per litre

Petrol price in Bhubaneswar - Rs 101.81 per litre

Diesel price in Bhubaneswar - Rs 91.62 per litre

