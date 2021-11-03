Petrol, Diesel Price Today Unchanged After 7 Days; Fuel Prices Still At All-Time High

According to the price notification of state-owned fuel retailers, after touching record highs across the country, the fuel prices remained unchanged on November 3. The last surge in fuel rates was witnessed on November 2. It took the price of petrol in Delhi to its highest-ever level of Rs 110.04 a litre. No hike was seen in diesel rates, a litre of diesel in the national capital is being sold at Rs 98.42 a litre. Fuel prices have surpassed the Rs100-mark in Mumbai. The rates of petrol and diesel, on November 3, remained at Rs115.85 per litre and Rs106.62 per litre.

In Kolkata, a litre of petrol is retailed at Rs 110.49, and diesel costs Rs 101.56 per litre. As far as Chennai and Bengaluru are concerned, the petrol and diesel rates are Rs 106.66 and Rs 102.59 and Rs 113.93 and Rs 104.50, respectively. The fuel prices in Hyderabad are stagnant at Rs 114.49 per litre for petrol and Rs 107.40 per litre for diesel.

On November 3, the latest update shows Brent crude oil has witnessed a small dip as the rates are $83.53 (Rs 6236.14) per barrel.

Following are the fuel prices in a few cities of the country:

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 115.85 per litre

Diesel - Rs 106.62 per litre

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 110.04 per litre

Diesel - Rs 98.42 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 106.66 per litre

Diesel - Rs 102.59 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 110.49 per litre

Diesel - Rs 101.56 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 114.49 per litre

Diesel - Rs 107.40 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 113.93 per litre

Diesel - Rs 104.50 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 118.81 per litre

Diesel - Rs 107.90 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 106.09 per litre

Diesel - Rs 98.36 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 106.96 per litre

Diesel - Rs 98.91 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 106.88 per litre

Diesel - Rs 106.33 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 112.42 per litre

Diesel - Rs 105.85 per litre

