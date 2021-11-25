Petrol Diesel Price Unchanged for Over 3 Weeks. Check Fuel Rates in Your City

On November 25, Thursday, petrol and diesel prices remained constant across the country, as no variation was observed in the fuel prices. The prices of both auto fuels remained unchanged for the 22nd day in a row on Thursday after the Union Government had slashed excise duty to bring down retail rates from record high levels earlier on November 4. The reduction of excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 10 a litre on November 3gave consumers much needed respite from record-high retail fuel prices.

The November 4 reduction took the price of petrol in Delhi to Rs 103.97 a litre and the price has remained the same on November 25. According to a price notification by state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs), the rate of diesel too remained unchanged at Rs 86.67 per litre.

Fuel prices witnessed a similar trend in the country’s financial capital Mumbai, on Thursday, a litre of petrol can be bought at Rs 109.98 per litre and diesel costs Rs 94.14 for one litre. Petrol in Chennai costs Rs 101.40 per litre while diesel costs Rs 91.43 per litre. Vehicle owners in Bhopal can buy a litre of petrol for Rs 107.23, while diesel costs Rs 90.87 per litre in the city. In Kolkata, a litre of petrol is currently priced at Rs 104.76 and the price of a litre of diesel is at Rs 101.56 per litre.

Notably, the international crude rates have been steady as investors remained bullish on the effectiveness of a US-led release of oil from its strategic reserves. Currently, the Brent crude with gains of 0.1 percent was trading at $82.78 per barrel, while the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 11 cents, or 0.14%, at $78.39.

Following the Union government’s decision, a number of states mostly ruled by National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and allies have reduced the VAT charges, but despite the reduction fuel rates continue to retail above Rs. 100 mark in most Indian cities.

Following are the prices of diesel and petrol in these metros and Tier-II cities of the country:

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.14 per litre

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 103.97 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.43 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.79 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 107.23 per litre

Diesel - Rs 90.87 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.62 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 85.01 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 94.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 81.29 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.80 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 95.35 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.33 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 106.36 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.47 per litre

