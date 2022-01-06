Petrol, Diesel Price Update: Know How Much you Have to Pay for Fuel in your City Today

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for over a month across the country on Thursday, January 6, 2022. Auto fuel prices have been left untouched by the public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) for quite a some time now. Earlier on November 3, 2021, the Union government cut excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and on diesel by Rs 10, to bring down retail rates of petrol and diesel from all-time record highs. Following the footsteps of the central government, several states and Union territories slashed value-added tax (VAT) to give further relief to consumers.

The Delhi government was one of the last on the list to reduce VAT on petrol from 30 per cent to 19.4 per cent on December 1, 2021. The revision lowered the price on petrol alone by Rs 8.56 per litre in the national capital to Rs 95.41. According to a price notification by OMCs, the price remained the same on January 6, while diesel rate also stayed put in the national capital at Rs 86.67 per litre.

Petrol price in Mumbai also remained unchanged at Rs 109.98 per litre on Thursday, while the cost of diesel was stable at Rs 94.14 a litre. In Kolkata, the retail price of petrol and diesel was Rs 104.67 and Rs 89.79 per litre, respectively.

Similarly, corresponding prices for both key fuels in Tamil Nadu’s capital Chennai remained unaltered at Rs 101.40 and Rs 91.43 per litre, respectively.

Check out the petrol and diesel rates in your city on January 6, 2021:

Petrol price in Mumbai - Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai - Rs 94.14 per litre

Petrol price in Delhi - Rs 95.41 per litre

Diesel price in Delhi - Rs 86.67 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai - Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai - Rs 91.43 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata - Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata- Rs 89.79 per litre

Petrol price in Bhopal - Rs 107.23 per litre

Diesel price in Bhopal - Rs 90.87 per litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad - Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad - Rs 94.62 per litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru - Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru - Rs 85.01 per litre

Petrol price in Guwahati - Rs 94.58 per litre

Diesel price in Guwahati - Rs 81.29 per litre

Petrol price in Lucknow - Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel price in Lucknow- Rs 86.80 per litre

Petrol price in Gandhinagar - Rs 95.35 per litre

Diesel price in Gandhinagar - Rs 89.33 per litre

Petrol price in Thiruvananthapuram - Rs 106.36 per litre

Diesel price in Thiruvananthapuram - Rs 93.47 per litre

