Petrol, Diesel Prices Announced for Today. Know How Much you have to Pay for Fuel

Petrol, Diesel Price Today, January 12: Petrol and diesel prices have remained unaltered for over a month in a row on Wednesday, January 12. Earlier in December, the Delhi state government reduced the value-added tax (VAT) on petrol alone from 30 per cent to 19.40 per cent. This revision led to the price of petrol in the national capital reduced by Rs 8.56 rupees per litre. In Delhi, the price of one litre of the precious fuel was at Rs 95.41 on January 12, while the price of diesel stayed put at Rs 86.67 per litre. Both fuel prices have remained stable since then.

According to a price notification by state owned oil marketing companies (OMCs), a litre of petrol in Mumbai hovered as the highest among metros at Rs 109.98, Rs 104.67 in Kolkata and Rs 101.40 per litre in Chennai.

Similarly, corresponding prices for diesel also remained static. Currently, diesel retailed at Rs 94.14 per litre in the country’s financial capital Mumbai, Rs 101.56 in Kolkata and Rs 91.43 per litre in Chennai.

It is to be noted that fuel prices vary across the states due to VAT. State-run OMCs like Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with the international price and foreign exchange rates. Any revision in petrol-diesel prices is implemented at 06:00 AM IST every day.

In the global markets, benchmark oil prices climbed on Wednesday early trade, extending big gains in the previous session after the US Federal Reserve chief signaled that the central bank may raise rates more gradually than expected, Reuters reported. Both Brent crude futures and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were trading at their highest levels since November 2021. Brent futures earned 22 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $83.94 a barrel, a jump of 3.5 percent since the previous session. Similarly, WTI futures rose 38 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $81.60 a barrel at 0224 GMT, a spike of 3.8 percent jump compared to the previous session.

Petrol and Diesel Prices on January 12 in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Other Places Across India

Petrol price in Mumbai - Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai - Rs 94.14 per litre

Petrol price in Delhi- Rs 95.41 per litre

Diesel price in Delhi - Rs 86.67 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai- Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai- Rs 91.43 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata - Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata- Rs 89.79 per litre

Petrol price in Trivandrum - Rs 106.04 per litre

Diesel price in Trivandrum - Rs 93.17 per litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad - Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad - Rs 94.62 per litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru - Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru - Rs 85.01 per litre

Petrol price in Jaipur - Rs 106.64 per litre

Diesel price in Jaipur - Rs 90.32 per litre

Petrol price in Lucknow - Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel price in Lucknow - Rs 86.80 per litre

Petrol price in Bhubaneshwar - Rs 101.81 per litre

Diesel price in Bhubaneshwar - Rs 91.62 per litre

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.