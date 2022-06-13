Petrol, Diesel Prices Announced Today; Check Fuel Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Other Cities

Despite a record spike in the prices of the basket of crude oil that India buys, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged in the country on Monday, June 13. The prices have remained constant for nearly three weeks since the government announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel earlier last month. The deduction of the tax was announced to a give relief a from the record high petrol and diesel prices.

Following the central government’s decision, several other states also announced slashing VAT imposed on fuel prices. Fuel prices in Delhi dropped down by Rs 8.69 and Rs 7.05 for a litre of petrol and diesel. Petrol is currently retailing at Rs 96.92 per litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 86.62 per litre in the national capital.

In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices were Rs 111.35 and Rs 97.28 respectively. The fuel prices in West Bengal’s capital Kolkata today remained at Rs 106.03 for petrol and Rs 92.76 for a litre of diesel.

Apart from the crude oil prices in the international market, fuel prices depend on multiple factors including rupee-dollar exchange and tax rates. The tax slabs also vary from one state to another/ Hence, the prices aren’t uniform across the country. The fuel prices are revised every day by il marketing companies including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL).

Petrol, Diesel Prices on June 13, in Delhi, Chennai and Other Major Cities in India:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 111.35 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.28 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

