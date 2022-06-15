Petrol, Diesel Prices Announced Today; Check Latest Fuel Rates In Your City

Petrol, Diesel Prices on Wednesday: Fuel prices continue to remain unchanged on Wednesday, June 15. Prices of petrol and diesel have remained steady since the union government announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre, and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre earlier on May 21.

Petrol consumers in Delhi today will be paying Rs 96.72 a litre as compared to Rs 105.41 per litre, earlier; while the retail price of diesel in the national capital will be paying Rs 89.62 a litre as against Rs 96.67 per litre earlier. In Mumbai, the price of petrol is Rs 111.35 per litre and the retail price of diesel is Rs 97.28 per litre. For consumers of petrol in Kolkata, the price is now Rs 106.03 per litre, while one litre of diesel in the capital city of West Bengal stands at Rs 92.76. In Chennai, petrol price stands at Rs 102.63 per litre, while the diesel price is Rs 94.24 per litre.

The regular process of revision of petrol and diesel prices is done by public sector OMCs such as Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL). Fuel price revisions made by the OMCs are influenced by factors like international crude oil prices and foreign exchange rates. The prices of petrol and diesel varies from state to state because of state taxes and VAT (Value Added Tax) among others.

After the central government relaxed the Excise Duty on fuel prices several state governments also reduced local taxes. The Odisha government relaxed state-imposed taxes on petrol and diesel by Rs 2.23 and Rs 1.36 a litre respectively. Kerala state government announced a reduction in tax on the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 2.41 and Rs 1.36 per litre respectively. The Rajasthan government cut-down VAT on petrol by Rs 2.48 per litre and diesel by Rs 1.16 per litre.

Meanwhile, Check Out Petrol, Diesel Prices on June 15, in Delhi, Chennai and Other Major Cities in India:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 111.35 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.28 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

