Petrol, Diesel Prices Announced Today; See Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Other Cities

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: The fuel prices remain to be one of the major concerns for the people as any fluctuation in it has a cascading effect on other commodities. While there is no respite from the high cost of fuel, petrol and diesel prices across India have largely been the same.
The petrol and diesel prices have remained steady since May 21 when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a reduction in the Excise Duty of the fuel. The duty was slashed by Rs 8 per litre for petrol, while it was decreased by Rs 6 per litre for diesel.
Currently, the petrol prices for major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai are hovering near Rs 100 per litre. The diesel prices, meanwhile, are somewhat close and range between Rs 90 to Rs 97 per litre for these cities.
On June 28, the price of a litre of petrol in New Delhi stands at Rs 96.72 while a litre of diesel in the city is priced at Rs 89.62. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol and diesel is retailing at Rs 111.35 and Rs 97.28, respectively. Consumers will have to shell out Rs 106.03 per litre for petrol in Kolkata where the diesel costs Rs 92.76 per litre. In Chennai, the rates for petrol and diesel are Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 per litre, respectively.
The cost of fuel in India depends upon several factors like international crude prices, global inflation, and foreign exchange rates among others. Hence, the fuel prices are revised on a daily basis at 6 am. The prices also vary from city to city across India due to the different VAT (value-added tax), state taxes, and freight charges.
Check out fuel rates in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai and others:
Delhi
Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre
Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre
Mumbai
Petrol: Rs 111.35 per litre
Diesel: Rs 97.28 per litre
Kolkata
Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre
Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre
Chennai
Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre
Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre
Bhopal
Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre
Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre
Hyderabad
Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre
Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre
Bengaluru
Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre
Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre
Guwahati
Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre
Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre
Lucknow
Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre
Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre
Gandhinagar
Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre
Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre
Thiruvananthapuram
Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre
Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.
