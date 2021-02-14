Petrol, Diesel Prices Continue to Surge in Metro Cities For 6th Day Straight; Check Fuel Rates Here

Petrol and diesel prices touched all-time highs across the four metros on Sunday, February 14, after oil marketing companies increased the rates by almost 29-32 paise.

As per reports, in Delhi, the price of petrol was increased by 29 paise from ₹88.44 per litre to ₹88.73 and diesel was hiked by 32 paise from ₹78.74 per litre to ₹79.06 per litre, as per the Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the revised petrol and diesel prices stood at ₹95.21 per litre and ₹86.04 per litre.

The latest fuel rates in different cities are as follows:

1) Petrol and diesel rates rose to ₹90.01 per litre and ₹82.65 per litre in Kolkata.

2) In Chennai, petrol and diesel rates rose to ₹90.96 per litre and ₹84.16 per litre.

3) In Bengaluru, petrol and diesel rates rose to ₹91.70 per litre and ₹83.81 per litre.

4) In Hyderabad, petrol and diesel rates rose to ₹92.26 per litre and ₹86.23 per litre.

5) In Noida, petrol and diesel rates rose to ₹87.50 per litre and ₹79.49 per litre.

6) In Patna, petrol and diesel rates rose to ₹91.12 per litre and ₹84.27 per litre.

7) In Lucknow, petrol and diesel rates rose to ₹87.44 per litre and ₹79.43 per litre.

8) In Jaipur, petrol and diesel rates rose to ₹95.17 per litre and ₹87.38 per litre.

A report by Mint said the rise in crude prices will also put upward pressure on petrol and diesel prices across the country, which are already at all-time highs due to the recent rally in international crude prices as well as high central and state levies.

The relentless hike in fuel prices has been criticised by the Opposition, including the Congress party, that has demanded an immediate cut in taxes to ease the burden on the common man.