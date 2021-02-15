Petrol, Diesel Prices Continue to Surge in Metro Cities For 7th Day; Check Fuel Rates Here

Petrol and diesel prices continued to surge for the seventh-day across the country. In the national capital, the price of petrol was hiked by 26 paise a litre, while diesel got dearer by 29 paise.

Petrol now costs Rs 88.99 a litre in the national capital while diesel is available for Rs 79.35. In Mumbai, petrol price now stands at Rs 95.46 while diesel is retailing at Rs 86.34. The fuel prices are presently retailing at their record highs in the country.

In Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district, petrol soared to Rs 99.56 and diesel jumped to Rs 91.48 per litre.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Monday, February 15, 2021:

1) Petrol and diesel rates rose to ₹90.25 per litre and ₹82.94 per litre in Kolkata

2) In Chennai, petrol and diesel rates rose to ₹91.19 per litre and ₹ 84.44per litre.

3) In Bengaluru, petrol and diesel rates rose to ₹ 91.97 per litre and ₹84.12 per litre.

4) In Hyderabad, petrol and diesel rates rose to ₹ 92.53 per litre and ₹86.55 per litre.

5) In Lucknow, petrol and diesel rates rose to ₹87.64 per litre and ₹79.72 per litre.

6) In Jaipur, petrol and diesel rates rose to ₹ 95.44 per litre and ₹87.69 per litre.

A report by Mint said the rise in crude prices will also put upward pressure on petrol and diesel prices across the country, which are already at all-time highs due to the recent rally in international crude prices as well as high central and state levies.

The relentless hike in fuel prices has been criticised by the Opposition, including the Congress party, that has demanded an immediate cut in taxes to ease the burden on the common man.