Petrol, Diesel Prices Cross Rs 100 Per litre in Rajasthan After Today's Hike. Know Fuel Rates

Petrol and diesel prices saw another hike by state-owned fuel oil companies on June 12 across all metro cities. Prices of both the key fuels witnessed their 24th rise since May 4 when the oil firms ended an 18-day hiatus in rate revision observed during the assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu andKerala. According to data by the Indian Oil Corporation, the prices have been hiked by 27 paise litre and 24 paise litre for petrol and diesel,respectively, in the four major metro cities.

After the hike, a litre in Mumbai now costs Rs 102.30, while diesel is being sold at 94.39. On May 29, Mumbai became the first metro city with petrol prices over the Rs 100-a-litre mark.The revision has now brought the petrol prices to a level of Rs 96.12 per litre in Delhi,while diesel is being sold at Rs 86.98.

In Chennai, the fuel prices were revised to Rs 97.43 per litre for petrol and Rs 91.64 per litre for diesel.In West Bengal’s capital, Kolkata petrol was sold at Rs 96.06 per litre and diesel at Rs 89.83 per litre after the latest price hike.

With the recent continuous fuel price hikes, petrol has crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in six states and union territories across the country. This includes states like Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and UT Ladakh. The prices of both the fuel are reviewed by state-run OMCs like Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL).

You can check the latest prices of petrol and diesel on the websites of these oil companies or through an SMS. To get the indicative prices of Petrol/Diesel in your city/town for the day on a message, type"RSP Dealer Code of Petrol Pump” and send to 92249 92249.

The revision takes place daily and the new prices come into effect from 6 am every day. The prices of these fuels vary from state to state depending upon the various tax rates applied to it.

