Petrol, Diesel Prices Drop Across India after Excise Duty, VAT Cut; Know Fuel Rates Today

To provide relief to common man amid festive season, the central government had announced to reduce the excise duty on auto fuel earlier this week. Following the footsteps of the Centre, at least 16 states and seven Union territories had slashed the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel prices in India. All these states are rule by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies. After the price cut, petrol price has come down under Rs 100-per-litre mark in most part of the country.
The petrol and diesel prices remained constant for the third consecutive day on Sunday, November 7 across the country. A litre of petrol would cost Rs 109.98 per litre in Mumbai. Petrol price was highest in the financial capital among four metrol cities. Petrol was price at Rs 103.97 in Delhi after the steep excise duty cut. In Chennai, petrol price was reduced to Rs 101.40 for one litre. In Kolkata, the price of petrol stood at at Rs 104.67.
Know Petrol Price, Diesel Price on November 7 in Mumbai, Delhi and Other Parts of India
Mumbai
Petrol - Rs 109.98 per litre
Diesel - Rs 94.14 per litre
Delhi
Petrol - Rs 103.97 per litre
Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre
Chennai
Petrol - Rs 101.40 per litre
Diesel - Rs 91.43 per litre
Kolkata
Petrol - Rs 104.67 per litre
Diesel - Rs 89.79 per litre
Bhopal
Petrol - Rs 107.23 per litre
Diesel - Rs 90.87 per litre
Hyderabad
Petrol - Rs 108.20 per litre
Diesel - Rs 94.62 per litre
Bengaluru
Petrol - Rs 100.58 per litre
Diesel - Rs 85.01 per litre
Chandigarh
Petrol - Rs 100.12 per litre
Diesel - Rs 86.46 per litre
Guwahati
Petrol - Rs 94.58 per litre
Diesel - Rs 81.29 per litre
Lucknow
Petrol - Rs 95.28 per litre
Diesel - Rs 86.80 per litre
Gandhinagar
Petrol - Rs 95.35 per litre
Diesel - Rs 89.33 per litre
Thiruvananthapuram
Petrol - Rs 106.36 per litre
Diesel - Rs 93.47 per litre
