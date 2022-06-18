Petrol, Diesel Prices Drop After Excise Duty Cut: See Fuel Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Other Cities

The prices of petrol and diesel continue to remain unchanged on Saturday as OMCs kept prices steady for the 28th day straight. Prices have remained constant ever since Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and Rs. 6 per litre on diesel, last month in May. Following the Central Government’s decision to cut excise duty, several state governments including Kerala, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Odisha slashed the VAT on petrol and diesel prices.

Kerala state government slashed the local tax by Rs 2.41 (petrol) and Rs 1.36 (diesel) per litre. Next in line is the Odisha government, who relaxed the state-imposed taxes on fuel by Rs 2.23 (petrol) and Rs 1.36 (diesel) a litre respectively. Maharashtra and Rajasthan reduced VAT on petrol by Rs 2.08 per litre and Rs 2.48 per litre.

Petrol price in Delhi today stood at Rs 96.72 a litre, which earlier was Rs 105.41 a litre – prior to the cut in the excise duty. Diesel will cost Delhiites Rs 89.62 a litre. Previously the diesel was priced at Rs 96.67. While petrol came below the Rs. 100 mark in the national capital, there are still a couple of cities where the fuel is falling heavy on the pockets of the residents. In Mumbai to buy a litre of petrol, you will have to pay Rs 111.35, on the other hand, diesel is retailing at Rs 97.28 per litre in the city. In Kolkata, the current rate of petrol and diesel is Rs 106.03 per litre and Rs 92.76 per litre. The petrol is soaring above Rs. 100 per litre mark in Chennai as well. While petrol costs Rs 102.63 per litre, a litre of diesel costs Rs 94.24.

Public sector OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily depending on the benchmark international prices and foreign exchange rates. The changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day. Retail petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state in line with the local taxes like VAT or freight charges.

Petrol, Diesel Prices on June 18, in Delhi, Chennai and Other Major Cities in India:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 111.35 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.28 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

