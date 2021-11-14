Petrol, Diesel Prices Drop Below Rs 100 in Several States after Tax Cut; Check Fuel Rates

Petrol and diesel prices in India remained stable for the tenth consecutive day on Sunday, November 14. The price of petrol and diesel dropped sharply after the Union government had decided to reduce the excise duty on auto fuel earlier this month. In a bid to provide relief to common man battered by record high fuel prices, the central government cut excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 10 a litre on November 3. Following this decision several status, mostly ruled by National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and allies have also cut the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel prices. With this, petrol price has come down under Rs 100 in most of the states in India.

After the price reduction in petrol, the rate of auto fuel was cut to Rs 103.97 a litre in the national capital. The price remained same on November 14. Diesel price remained unchanged at Rs 86.67 per litre on the day.

In Mumbai, the petrol price fell below Rs 110 after Centre’s excise duty cut. The petrol price retailed at Rs 109.98 a litre, while diesel costs Rs 94.14 per litre on November 14.

The petrol price remained unchanged in Kolkata too. A litre of petrol would cost you Rs 104.67 in Kolkata. A litre of diesel was available at Rs 89.79 per litre in the eastern city.

In Chennai, petrol was retailing at Rs 101.40 on November 14. Diesel price also remained unchanged at Rs 91.43 per litre.

The total incidence of taxes on petrol has come down to 50 per cent after the excise duty cut by the Central government. The tax on diesel dropped to 40 per cent.

Globally, oil prices finished this week, wiping out gains from the previous session, on worries that the US Federal Reserve will accelerate plans to boost interest rates to tame inflation.

Following are the prices of diesel and petrol across some cities in the country:

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 94.14 per litre

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 103.97 per litre

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 86.67 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 91.43 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 89.79 per litre

Petrol price in Bhopal: Rs 107.23 per litre

Diesel price in Bhopal: Rs 90.87 per litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad: Rs 94.62 per litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru: Rs 85.01 per litre

Petrol price in Chandigarh: Rs 100.12 per litre

Diesel price in Guwahati: Rs 81.29 per litre

Petrol price in Lucknow: Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel price in Lucknow: Rs 86.80 per litre

Diesel price in Chandigarh: Rs 86.46 per litre

Petrol price in Guwahati: Rs 94.58 per litre

