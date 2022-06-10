Petrol, Diesel Prices Drop in Delhi, Kolkata Post Excise Duty Cut; Check Rates In Your City Today

Fuel prices remained unchanged today. The rates have been stagnant ever since the government on May 21 announced an excise duty cut on petrol by a record Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced this reduction in excise duty on both petrol and diesel. Following the sharp cut in the excise duty, the price of petrol came down to Rs 96.72 a litre, and the retail price of diesel dropped to Rs 89.62 a litre in Delhi.

In Mumbai, petrol was retailing at Rs 111.35 per litre, and diesel would cost you Rs 97.28 a litre as of June 10. A litre of petrol would cost Rs 102.63, and a litre of diesel was priced at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai. Whereas in Kolkata, petrol is available at Rs 106.03 per litre and diesel is available at Rs 92.76 in Kolkata.

Public sector oil marketing companies including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) are responsible to revise the fuel prices on a daily basis.

The surge or dip in the fuel price depends on the international crude oil prices, as well as the rupee-dollar exchange rate. Notably, the retail prices of petrol and diesel vary from one state to another due to the local taxes like Value Added Tax or VAT and freight charges.

Petrol, Diesel Prices on Friday, June 10 in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Major Cities in India:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 111.35 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.28 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

Crude Oil Price Today

Brent crude futures for August settled down 51 cents at $123.07 per barrel, witnessing a 0.4% decline. On the other hand, the U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for July lost 60 cents, or 0.5%, to $121.51 a barrel.

Global oil prices saw a dip on June 10 but it still hovered near three-month highs after parts of Shanghai imposed new COVID-19 lockdown measures, as strong gains in refined products added to an ongoing backdrop for crude oil.

