Petrol, Diesel Prices Drop Sharply After Tax Cut; See How Much You Pay for One Litre

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the twelfth consecutive day on Monday, November 15. The Union government had on the eve of Diwali, announced excise duty cut on the fuels. This had made petrol, diesel prices fall sharply throughout the country. After witnessing an all-time high in the prices and thereby receiving flak for it, the government had resorted to reducing reducing the price of petrol by Rs 5 and that of diesel by Rs 10. Following this decision several status, mostly ruled by National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and allies have also cut the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel prices.

Two Opposition-ruled states have announced price cut in petrol and diesel rates. These are Punjab and Rajasthan. Congress-ruled Punjab has seen the biggest reduction in petrol prices. Petrol price in Punjab was further reduced by as much as Rs 16.02 per litre and diesel by Rs 19.61 a litre as a result of the combined impact of the excise duty and VAT cut, according to price lists shared by state-owned fuel retailers. VAT on petrol price was cut by Rs 11.02 while that in diesel was cut by Rs 6.77 in the state. In Ladakh, diesel saw the most reduction as rates have come down by Rs 9.52 per litre. This is because of a cut in VAT on top of Rs 10 a litre fall in excise duty.

With the Centre’s tax reduction, petrol price was cut to at Rs 103.97 in the national capital of Delhi and remained unchanged on Wednesday. Petrol price in Mumbai stood at Rs 109.98 per litre on the day, the highest among the metropolitan city. In Kolkata, price of one litre of petrol on Monday stood at Rs 104.67. In Chennai, petrol price was at Rs 101.40 for one litre on Monday.

A litre of diesel cost Rs 86.67 on the day. The Delhi government has not announced any VAT cut. Diesel price in the financial capital was retailing at Rs 94.14 for one litre after the price cut, and was unchanged too. The price of one litre of diesel was fixed at Rs 89.79 in Kolkata. In Chennai, diesel price stood at Rs 91.43 per litre while a litre of diesel would cost Rs 90.87 in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal.

The states/UTs that extended additional VAT benefits are Ladakh, Karnataka, Puducherry, Jammu & Kashmir, Sikkim, Mizoram, Himachal Pradesh, Daman & Diu, Dadra & Nagr Haveli, Chandigarh, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Gujarat, Nagaland, Punjab, Goa, Meghalaya, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Andaman & Nicobar, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

States that have so far not lowered VAT include Congress and its allies ruled Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu. AAP-ruled Delhi, TMC-governed West Bengal, Left-ruled Kerala, TRS-led Telangana and YSR Congress-ruled Andhra Pradesh have also not cut VAT.

Following are the prices of diesel and petrol across some major cities in the country:

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.14 per litre

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 103.97 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.79 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 107.23 per litre

Diesel - Rs 90.87 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.62 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 85.01 per litre

Chandigarh

Petrol - Rs 100.12 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.46 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 94.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 81.29 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.80 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 95.35 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.33 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 106.36 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.47 per litre

