Petrol, Diesel Prices: Fuel Rates Remain Unchanged On March 5, Check Rates In Your City

Petrol and diesel prices remained constant on Saturday, 5 March, across the country. In the national capital, a litre of petrol costs Rs 95.41, while the rate of diesel was Rs 86.67 per litre. The petrol rate in Mumbai stands at Rs 109.98 per litre and diesel costs Rs 94.14 for one litre. In Chennai, a litre of petrol is sold for Rs 101.40, while the price of a litre of diesel was Rs 91.43 per litre. Petrol in Kolkata costs Rs 104.67 per litre and the rate of diesel is Rs 89.79 a litre. If you live in Bhopal, petrol can be bought at Rs 107.23, and diesel costs Rs 90.87 per litre.

The Centre, on the eve of Diwali, had announced an excise duty cut on fuels which led to a sharp decrease in petrol and diesel prices across the country. The government had reduced the price of petrol by Rs 5 and that of diesel by Rs 10. Following the Centre’s decision, several states, majorly ruled by National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and allies, had also cut the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel prices.

Advertisement

Following are the diesel and petrol prices in a few metros and Tier-II cities in the country:

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.14 per litre

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 95.41 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.43 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.79 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 107.23 per litre

Diesel - Rs 90.87 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.62 per litre

Bangaluru

Petrol - Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 85.01 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 94.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 81.29 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.80 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 95.35 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.33 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 106.36 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.47 per litre

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.