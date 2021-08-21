Petrol, Diesel Prices: Fuel Rates Remain Unchanged Today. Know the Rates

Petrol prices remained static in the country for the 35th day on Saturday, August 21, while the price of other key fuel diesel remained unchanged after three straight days of the rate cut. Diesel prices started falling since Wednesday and have been consistently reduced by around 18 to 25 paise across the metros over the past three days. However, while diesel continues its downward trend, petrol maintains its all-time high. According to a price notification by state-run oil companies, the price of retail petrol in the nation’s capital remained at Rs 101.84 a litre while the rate of diesel stood stagnant at Rs 89.27.

Both key fuel prices witnessed a similar trend in the country’s financial capital as well. In Mumbai petrol is retailed at Rs 107.83 per litre and diesel price also remained the same being sold at Rs 96.84 per litre. Notably, on May 29, 2021, Maharashtra’s capital became the first metro in the country where petrol was sold for more than Rs 100 a litre.

Motorists in the city of Kolkata bought petrol at Rs 102.08 per litre and diesel at Rs 92.32 a litre. The fuel prices remain unchanged in the city of joy for a second straight day.

Meanwhile, in Chennai, a litre of petrol has been priced at Rs 99.47 since 14 August from Rs 102.49, after the DMK-ruled Tamil Nadu government announced a tax cut of Rs 3 on the fuel. The price of Diesel also remained unchanged at Rs 93.84 per litre in the southern metropolis.

On the overseas front, Brent crude oil was trading at USD 76.39 per barrel, while the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) followed the upward trend and was trading at USD 75.35 per barrel.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised by the oil marketing companies (OMC) and the new prices are implemented at 06:00 AM IST, each day. However, fuel prices differ across the country, because of the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges levied by the respective states and Union Territories.

