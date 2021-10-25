Petrol Price Today at Rs 113.46 in Mumbai, Record High. Check Fuel Rates in India

Petrol and diesel prices across India on Monday, October 25, broke the five-day streak of going up till Sunday and remained unchanged. However, the prices remained at an all time high.

According to a fuel price notification from the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), the last revision in petrol and diesel rates was done on October 24, that is, on Sunday. On this day, petrol and diesel prices went up by 35 paise a litre.

In the national capital of Delhi, petrol can be bought at Rs 107.59 per litre. Similarly, the cost of one litre of diesel was fixed at Rs 96.32, according to the price notification by the OMCs.

On the other hand, in the financial capital of Mumbai, petrol rates remained unchanged at Rs 113.46 per litre, while the same volume of diesel cost Rs 104 per litre. Diesel prices in Mumbai remained the same for two consecutive days on Monday.

In Bhopal, petrol was priced at Rs 116.26 per litre, while a litre of diesel could be bought at Rs 105.64, according to a price notification by the Indian Oil Corporation.

Similarly in Chennai, petrol cost Rs 104.52 per litre, while diesel cost Rs 100.59 per litre. In Bengaluru on Monday, petrol was priced at Rs 111.38 per litre. Diesel could be bought at Rs 102.23 per litre.

In Kolkata, the price of petrol remained unchanged at Rs 108.11for one litre. Diesel in this eastern city neared the Rs 100-mark with the cost of Rs 99.43 for one litre of the fuel.

Petrol and diesel prices are calculated by the OMCs depending on crude oil prices across the globe, among many other factors. On Monday, crude oil prices were on the rise extending pre-weekend gains, according to a report by Reuters. In the United States, the price of crude oils was at a seven-year high as global supply remained tight amid strong demand across the globe amid the pandemic.

Brent crude futures climbed 26 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $85.79 a barrel, according to a Reuters report, after gaining 1.1 per cent on Friday. The contract was near a three-year high of $86.10, hit last Thursday, said the report.

Amid the skyrocketing prices of petrol and diesel in India, the Congress on Saturday said it will launch a countrywide protest against it in the coming month.

“We’re going to have continuous agitation against the rise in petrol and diesel prices, massive campaigns from November 14 till November 29," Congress leader KC Venugopal was quoted as saying by media organisations.

“It’s only the greed of the government which has given rise to petrol and diesel prices. That is why the RBI says pump prices deserve lower taxation. RBI is repeatedly telling the government that pump prices must be reduced," Congress leader P Chidambaram said, according to reports.

Following are the prices of diesel and petrol across some major cities in India:

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 113.46 per litre

Diesel - Rs 104.00 per litre

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 107.59 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.32 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 104.52 per litre

Diesel - Rs 100.59 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 108.11 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.43 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 116.26 per litre

Diesel - Rs 105.64 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 111.91 per litre

Diesel - Rs 105.08 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 111.38 per litre

Diesel - Rs 102.23 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 103.59 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.13 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 104.54 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.78 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 104.46 per litre

Diesel - Rs 104.03 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 109.84 per litre

Diesel - Rs 103.51 per litre

