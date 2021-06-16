Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Again; Check Today’s Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai

After a one-day pause, the prices of petrol and diesel were hiked again on Wednesday, June 16, taking auto fuel prices across the country to a historic high. Prices also touched new high on Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai. According to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers, the latest round of increase resulted in petrol becoming costlier by 22 to 25 paise, while diesel went up by 12 to 14 paise per litre. Both auto fuel prices had touched record highs on Monday, June 14, when petrol rose 29 paise per litre and diesel climbed 30 paise in Delhi.

With the new price hike, petrol hit an all-time high of Rs 102.82 a litre in Mumbai, with an increase of 24 paise from the previous day price of Rs 102.58 per litre. The country’s financial capital, on May 29, became the first metro where petrol was being sold at over the Rs 100-a-litre mark. While, diesel prices also shot up by 14 paise to retail at Rs 94.84 per litre in Mumbai, up from Rs 94.70 per litre, moneycontrol.com reported.

In the national capital, the prices of petrol and diesel were increased by 25 paise and 13 paise, respectively. The surge has led to a litre of petrol retailing at 96.66 and diesel at Rs 87.41 on Wednesday.

Similarly, in Kolkata, retail pump petrol was sold at Rs 96.58 per litre and diesel at Rs 90.25 per litre following the price rise on the day.

Meanwhile, Chennai also saw an increase in both key fuel prices with petrol rising near to Rs 98 per litre and diesel crossing Rs 92 for a litre. With today’s hike of 22 paise and 12 paise, respectively, price of petrol is at Rs 97.91 per litre and diesel was at Rs 92.04 per litre.

On the global front, Brent gained for a fifth consecutive session on Wednesday amid talks dragging over Iran-US nuclear agreement. Brent crude was trading at USD 72.91 per barrel, while the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) at USD 70.94 per barrel.

