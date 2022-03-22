Petrol, Diesel Prices Today Hiked for the First Time in Over 4 Months. Check Fuel Rates

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Petrol and diesel prices were raised by over 80 paise a litre on Tuesday after being unchanged for 137 days. This is the first fuel price hike since November 2, 2021. The government took a series of duty cuts to keep the fuel rates unaffected despite volatility in the international crude oil market. Crude oil prices have shot up over 25 per cent since the last hike in November. Meanwhile, the government raised the bulk diesel prices by Rs 25 a litre last week and aviation fuel is up 50 per cent since January.

India’s three state-run fuel retailers - Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp and Hindustan Petroleum Corp - dominate fuel retailing in India, and tend to move their prices together. After the fresh round of Rs 0.8 hike, petrol in Delhi will cost Rs 96.21 which diesel will cost Rs 87. 47. In Mumbai, petrol would cost Rs 110.78 while diesel would stand at Rs 94.94.

The price of petrol in Chennai would increase to Rs 102.20 while diesel will cost Rs 92.23. In Kolkata, petrol will cost Rs 105.47 and diesel Rs 90.59 per litre. Price of petrol in Bengaluru will now be Rs 101.38 and diesel will be Rs 85.81 per litre.

The price hike was much-anticipated after the election results were out, on March 10, but was delayed. The latest petrol, diesel price hike now means that consumers across India will have to shell out more for fuel, but the increase will still be less than 1 per cent of the amount being currently paid at pumps for a litre. This is India’s first fuel hike since the global oil prices skyrocketed after Russia invaded Ukraine last month.

In the international markets, crude oil prices have gone past $100 a barrel fuelled by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Oil prices touched a high of $140 per barrel, over the supply uncertainties over the Ukraine crisis. India is the world’s third-largest consumer of oil, and over 85 per cent of the requirement is met from imports.

Oil prices settled up more than 7 per cent on Monday, with global benchmark Brent climbing above $115 a barrel, as European Union nations disagreed on whether to join the United States in a Russian oil embargo after an attack on Saudi oil facilities, news agency Reuters reported. Brent futures settled at $115.62 per barrel, up $7.69 or 7.12 per cent, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures settled at $112.12 per barrel, up $7.42 or 7.09 per cent.

Check out the Fuel Rates in These Cities Today:

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 110.78 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.94 per litre

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 96.21 per litre

Diesel - Rs 87.47 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 102.20 per litre

Diesel - Rs 92.23 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 105.47 per litre

Diesel - Rs 90.59 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 108.03 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.67 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 109.00 per litre

Diesel - Rs 95.42 per litre

Bangaluru

Petrol - Rs 101.38 per litre

Diesel - Rs 85.81 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 95.38 per litre

Diesel - Rs 82.09 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 96.08 per litre

Diesel - Rs 87.60 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 96.15 per litre

Diesel - Rs 90.53 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 107.16 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.67 per litre

