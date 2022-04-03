Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked by Another 80 Paise Today: Petrol Crosses Rs 118 in Mumbai

Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi were on Sunday hiked by another 80 paise per litre, while Mumbai saw the upward revision of 84 paise in petrol and 85 paise in diesel, according to a notification from oil marketing companies. The latest price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 103.41 per litre; while in Mumbai, it has touched Rs 118.41 per litre after the hike.

This is the 11th time that petrol and diesel prices have been hiked in India in the past 13 days. The petrol price has increased by Rs 8 in the last 13 days. The current diesel prices in Delhi and Mumbai stand at Rs 94.67 per litre and Rs 102.64 per litre, repectively. The highest petrol prices were witnessed in Maharashtra’s Parbhani district at Rs 120.54 per litre.

In Noida (Uttar Pradesh), the current prices for petrol and diesel stand at Rs 103.47 per litre and Rs 95.02 per litre. In Lucknow, petrol stood at Rs 103.25 on Sunday, while diesel was at Rs 94.82. In Kolkata (West Bengal), a litre of petrol was being sold at Rs 113.03 and diesel at Rs 97.82.

Advertisement

The per-litre price for petrol in Pune (Maharashtra) stood at Rs 117.88 and Rs 100.61 for diesel; while in Ahmedabad (Gujarat), the prices of the two petroleum products were at Rs 103.09 and Rs 97.37, respectively. In Tamil Nadu, petrol was being bought at Rs 108.96 per litre and diesel Rs 99.04 per litre in Chennai.

After the Assembly election results in five states last month, petrol and diesel prices in India have been on the rise amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war that has raised crude oil prices to a seven-year high. The fuel prices were on a freeze since November 4 last year, when the Centre cut the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 to allow some relief to the common man.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said has said that the country is already buying oil from Russia at a discounted rate and will continue to do so. “India’s national interest, energy concerns should be kept first. We have already started buying Russian oil. If we are being offered at lower rates, why shouldn’t we take a decision that benefits out people," she said on the day.

On Friday, crude oil settled lower as members of the International Energy Agency agreed to join in the largest-ever US oil reserves release. Both Brent and US crude benchmarks settled down around 13 per cent in their biggest weekly falls in two years after US President Joe Biden announced the release on Thursday.

Following are the state-wise prices of both petrol and diesel as on Sunday (April 3):

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 103.41 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.67 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 118.41

Diesel: 102.64

Noida

Petrol: Rs 103.47

Diesel: Rs 95.02

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 103.25

Diesel: Rs 94.82

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 113.03

Diesel: Rs 97.82

Pune

Petrol: Rs 117.88

Diesel: Rs 100.61

Ahmedabad

Petrol: Rs 103.09

Diesel: Rs 97.37

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 108.96

Diesel: Rs 99.04

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.