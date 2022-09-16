Petrol, Diesel Prices Out For September 16; Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai & Other Cities

Fuel Prices in the country, after the daily review and revision, did not show any change and remained static, as of September 16. The oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL) updated the rate for the day at 6 am.

As per the newly updated rate list, the price of petrol in the national capital stayed at Rs 96.72 per litre, whereas the diesel prices were set at Rs 89.62 per litre. Coming to the financial capital, the petrol rates in Mumbai soared high, as they were, at Rs 106.31. The diesel, in Mumbai, comes at a cost of Rs 94.27 per litre. In Kolkata, too, the prices remained above the Rs 100 mark for petrol, where the price witnessed was Rs 106.03 per litre and diesel retailed at Rs 92.76 litre.

Take a look at the price list in various cities across the country, as of September 16:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

Petrol has been burning a hole in the pockets of customers, despite the central government announcing an excise duty reduction on fuel. After the reduction, petrol got cheaper by Rs 8 per litre whereas diesel prices were slashed by Rs 6 per litre. Nationwide the last change in prices was noted on May 22. State-wise, the last change was seen in Meghalaya in August, where the prices of petrol and diesel were increased by Rs 1.5 per litre.

Read all the Latest Business News and Breaking News here