Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain All-Time High: Check Today’s Rate in Your City

Petrol price on Tuesday, July 13 remained unchanged after reaching record high on Monday across the country. Meanwhile,the price of Diesel also remained steady after a slight decrease in its price was observed on the previous day.In the national capital, the retail price of Petrol is Rs 101.19 per litre while the retail price of Diesel for one litre is Rs 89.72.

On Monday, the fuel prices were revised for the 39th time since May 4, taking the petrol price in Delhi above Rs 101 per litre-mark. The Diesel prices were decreased by 16 paise and retailed at Rs 89.76 per litre. The prices of both petrol and diesel are reviewed by state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) like Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL). They are revised daily and all the revisions are followed from 6 am across the country.

Mumbai continues to retail petrol at the highest rates among metropolitan cities in the country. On Tuesday, it retails petrol at Rs 107.20 a litre. The financial capital became the first metro city in the country to retail petrol at Rs 100 per litre.

In the capital city of Tamil Nadu, Chennai, one litre of petrol is being retailed at Rs 101.92, while the Diesel price also remained unchanged from previous day at Rs 94.24 per litre. In Kolkata, the price of one litre of petrol on Tuesday is Rs 101.35, while the retail price of diesel is the same as yesterday at Rs 92.81 per litre.

Some of the factors that contribute to change in fuel prices are international cost of crude oil, demand and supply, transportation, rupee to dollar exchange rate. In the country, fuel prices differ from one state to another due to the internal tax system like value-added tax or VAT and other taxes.

