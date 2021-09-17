Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Static for 12 Days. Know the Fuel Rates

The prices of petrol and diesel remained constant across the four metros for the 12th consecutive day on Friday, September 17. Petrol price in the national capital was last revised to Rs 101.19 a litre and diesel to Rs 88.62 per litre. The prices remained the same on September 17 in Delhi, according to a price notification by state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs).

In Mumbai, petrol prices were also static at Rs 107.26 per litre and diesel rates were unaltered at Rs 96.19 per litre. It is to be noted that fuel rates remain the highest among the four major metros in the country’s financial hub. In Kolkata, both auto fuel prices witnessed a similar trend. The petrol price remained static and retailed at Rs 101.62, while diesel was sold at Rs 96.19 per litre in West Bengal’s capital. The fuel prices remain unchanged in Chennai too, where a litre of petrol and diesel were retailed at Rs 98.96 and Rs 93.26, respectively.

India is near 85 per cent dependent on crude oil imports to meet its fuel needs. For this reason, state-run OMCs such as Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum and Indian Oil revise the fuel rates on a daily basis, by taking into consideration the crude oil prices in global markets as well as the rupee-dollar exchange rates. The revisions are implemented at 6 am every day. Apart from that, states and cities across India have different fuel prices because of the union government’s excise, cess and states value-added taxes (VAT) and other charges make up for almost half of the retail selling price of both key auto fuels.

Meanwhile, in the international markets, oil prices barely moved on Friday’s early session even after the threat to the US crude production from Hurricane Nicholas receded.

Brent crude rose 4 cents to $75.71 a barrel at 0147 GMT, adding to a 21 cent gain on Thursday. While the U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped 2 cents, leaving the final price to $72.59 a barrel, after settling unaltered on Thursday.

Here are the petrol and diesel prices across all major cities across India:

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 107.26 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.19 per litre

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 101.19 per litre

Diesel - Rs 88.62 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 98.96 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.26 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 101.62 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.71 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 109.63 per litre

Diesel - Rs 97.43 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 105.26 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.69 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 104.70 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.04 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 97.05 per litre

Diesel - Rs 88.05 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 98.30 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.02 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 98.26 per litre

Diesel - 95.70 per litre

