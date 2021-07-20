Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Steady for Third Consecutive Day: Check Today’s Rate

Fuel prices across the country remained unchanged for the third consecutive day on Tuesday after revision on July 17. In the month of July, petrol prices have been revised nine times while the price of diesel has witnessed six revisions, including one cut.

On Tuesday, the retail price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 101.84 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 89.87. The oil marketing companies (OMCs) had resumed their price revisions in May, ending an 18-day hiatus that coincided with the assembly elections in key states of the country. Since then, the petrol price in Delhi has increased by Rs 11.44 per litre and diesel has climbed by Rs 9.14 in the city.

Meanwhile, Mumbai continues to retail fuel prices at its highest price among any metropolitan city in the country. The petrol price stands at Rs 107.83 per litre while the retail price of diesel stands at Rs 97.45. In Chennai, one litre of petrol is being sold at Rs 102.59. Price of diesel was increased by nine paise on Tuesday in the capital city of Tamil Nadu where it is now retailing at Rs 94.48 per litre.

In Kolkata, petrol price remains unchanged from yesterday as it retails at Rs 102.08. Similarly, the price of diesel stands at Rs 93.02 per litre.

In the month of June, both the petrol and diesel prices were hiked 16 times, continuing the hikes in the month of May which also happened16 times. Fuel prices in the country vary from one state to another as it depends on the local tax rates like VAT and freight charges. Other factors that influence fuel prices includeexcise duty on fuels charged by the central government, OMCs revision rates of petrol and diesel that are further influenced by the international market, foreign exchange rates and international crude oil prices.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here