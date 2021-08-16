Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Steady in Three Metro Cities for a Month. Check Prices

Fuel prices in most of the cities across the country continued their steady streak for 30 days on Monday. The city of Chennai witnessed a drop in petrol price on Saturday, as it retailed at Rs 99.47 per litre from Rs 102.49 per litre. Meanwhile, the other three metropolitan cities of the country -Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata — continue to retail petrol and diesel at the same price as before.

Consumers of diesel in the national capital will have to pay Rs 89.87 per litre while those buying petrol in Delhi will have to shell out Rs 101.84 per litre on Monday. For those in Mumbai, petrol price continues to retail at Rs 107.83 per litre, while diesel is fixed at Rs 95.45 per litre.

In the city of Chennai, the diesel price remained unchanged at record-high levels. One litre of diesel is being sold at Rs 94.39 in the capital city of Tamil Nadu. State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan announced tax cuts while presenting the Revised Budget for 2021-22 to the Assembly on August 13. The state government announced a tax cut of Rs 3 on petrol price, bringing it down to Rs 99.47 per litre.

Fuel prices across the states in the country show variation as it depends on taxes levied by states including VAT, excise duty, freight charges and others. Besides metropolitan cities, petrol prices have crossed the Rs 100 mark in several other cities as well. The city of Jaipur witnessed an increase in petrol price on Monday as it reached Rs 109 per litre from Rs 108.79 per litre the previous day.Meanwhile, the diesel price in the capital city of Rajasthan witnessed a reduction from Rs 99.28 per litre on Sunday to Rs 98.88 per litre on Monday. In Patna, one litre of petrol is being retailed at Rs 104.59 per litre, which is a slight increase from previous day’s price atRs 104.25 per litre.

