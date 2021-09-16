Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged for 11 Days. Know the Rates in your City

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across the country on Thursday, September 16, after both key fuels witnessed a marginal drop in prices earlier this month. The rates of both key fuels were cut the second time on September 5 and the marginal revision saw petrol and diesel prices reduced by 15 paise per litre each. Earlier on September 1, petrol and diesel prices were cut for the first time in over a week by 15 paise per litre each in the national capital. However, despite two marginal revisions this month, prices of both auto fuels remain at record high levels across the country.

The price of retail pump petrol was last revised to Rs 101.19 a litre and diesel to Rs 88.62 per litre in Delhi; the rates have remained the same on September 16, according to a price notification by state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs).

In Mumbai, both fuel prices followed a similar trend, petrol, diesel rates remained static and retailed at Rs 107.26 and diesel at Rs 96.19 per litre each respectively. Notably, petrol and diesel prices are still the highest among the four metro cities in the country’s financial capital.

In Kolkata, a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 101.62, while diesel costs Rs 96.19 for one litre.

On Thursday, petrol retailed at the same price of Rs 98.96 per litre, diesel too remained unaltered at Rs 93.26 per litre in Tamil Nadu’s capital.

In Bhopal petrol can be bought at Rs 109.63 and diesel costs Rs 97.57 a litre.

In the meantime, a proposal to bring petrol, diesel and other petroleum products under the single national GST regime might be tabled for discussion on Friday, September 17 in Lucknow. However, the move is unlikely to garner support from states cutting across party lines as the proposal may require huge compromises by both union and state governments on the revenue front.

Meanwhile, in the international market crude oil price slipped on Thursday but retained most of the previous day’s profits as the US-based oil rigs drawdown in crude oil stocks, Reuters reported.

After settling up 2.5 per cent the previous day, Brent crude oil fell 13 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $75.33 a barrel by 0128 GMT. Whereas, the U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slipped 12 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $72.49, after settling 3.1 per cent higher on Wednesday.

Both key fuel prices in India differ due to the central government charges an excise duty and state governments levied local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel on a daily basis on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market and foreign exchange rates. Any changes in petrol, diesel rates are implemented at 6 am IST every day.

Here are the petrol and diesel prices across all major cities in India:

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 107.26 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.19 per litre

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 101.19 per litre

Diesel - Rs 88.62 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 98.96 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.26 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 101.62 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.71 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 109.63 per litre

Diesel - Rs 97.43 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 105.26 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.69 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 104.70 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.04 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 97.05 per litre

Diesel - Rs 88.05 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 98.30 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.02 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 98.26 per litre

Diesel - 95.70 per litre

