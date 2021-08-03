Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged for 17th Straight Day, Check Fuel Rates Today

For the 17th consecutive day, today, the petrol prices remain unchanged across the country and the diesel prices also did not go up. In Delhi, you will have to pay Rs 101.84 for a litre of petrol and Rs 89.87 for diesel, while in the financial capital of the country, petrol and diesel prices are at Rs 107.83 per litre and Rs 97.45 per litre, respectively. Among all metropolitan cities in the country, Mumbai is witnessing the highest petrol price. In the capital city of Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal, commuters have to empty their pockets for a litre of petrol. The price of petrol in the city is soaring at Rs 110.20 per litre, while the diesel is being sold at Rs 98.67 per litre.

One litre of petrol in Kolkata will cost you Rs 102.08 per litre and the price of diesel is Rs 93.02. In Chennai, petrol is being retailed at a price of Rs 102.49, while the cost for diesel is Rs 94.39 per litre. In Bangalore too, fuel prices are constant. The petrol is being sold at Rs 105.25 per litre and the rate of diesel is Rs 95.26 per litre.

Since May 4, after the assembly elections in states and Union territories, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and West Bengal concluded, the fuel prices were witnessing a spike in the country. However, over the last two weeks, the prices have been constant. With the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, people are struggling to make their ends meet and the high fuel prices are a mockery of their situation. Vehicle owners across the country are hoping for some respite from the OMCs.

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) like Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, and Indian Oil have the authority to revise Petrol and Diesel prices. The new rates are updated and implemented at 6 am every day. The petrol and diesel price might vary in states and cities. Factors like the value-added tax (VAT), excise duties, other local charges affect the price of fuel and it may differ depending on the city or the state.

