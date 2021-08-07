Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged for 3 Weeks. Know the Latest Fuel Rates

As per the priced notification issued by state-owned fuel retailers, petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged on August 7, this happened for the 21st straight day. After the last increase, the petrol price in Delhi crossed the Rs 101 per litre mark. The petrol and diesel prices in New Delhi are currently at Rs 101.84 a litre and Rs 89.87 per litre, respectively.

According to Indian Oil Corporation Limited’s (IOCL) price listing, in Mumbai, petrol is retailed at Rs 107.83 a litre. The diesel in Maharashtra’s capital is also being sold at Rs. 97.45 per litre. The fuel prices in Kolkata also remained unchanged. A litre of petrol and diesel prices is being sold at Rs 102.08 and 93.02, respectively, in Kolkata. Chennai also retailed petrol at the same price of Rs 102.49 per litre. In Tamil Nadu’s capital, the diesel price remained unchanged at Rs 94.39 per litre.

The petrol price in Bhopal is Rs 110.20 per litre, while the diesel is retailed at Rs 98.67 per litre. In Guwahati, petrol is being sold at Rs 97.64 per litre and the price of diesel is Rs 89.22 per litre. In the capital of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow, petrol and diesel are retailed at Rs 98.92 per litre and Rs 90.26 per litre, respectively. The fuel prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs 105. 83 per litre for petrol and Rs 97.96 per litre for diesel.

In Thiruvananthapuram, too, the petrol price is above the Rs 100-mark. The price stands Rs 103.82 per litre, while for diesel, it is Rs 96.47 per litre.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the respective VAT and freight charges. Of all the states, Rajasthan levies the highest VAT charges on petrol and diesel prices in the country. Rajasthan is followed by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here