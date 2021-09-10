Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged for 5th Day in a Row. Know the Rates

Prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged across the country for the fifth consecutive day on Friday, September 10. The prices of both auto fuels were last revised on September 5; the retail price of petrol was cut by 13 to 15 paise per litre, while diesel rates fell by almost 15 paise. However, even after two marginal price cuts this month, both key fuels are still selling at high levels across India.

According to the price notification by state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs), the price of petrol in the national capital Delhi stands at Rs 101.19 per litre while diesel at Rs 88.62. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 107.26, while diesel costs Rs 96.19 a litre.

Petrol in Chennai costs Rs 98.96 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 93.26 a litre.

In Kolkata, petrol can be bought at Rs 101.62 per litre and diesel costs Rs 91.71 for one litre.

The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by state-run OMCs such as Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) and, they revise the prices on a daily basis. The new revised prices are implemented from 6 am in the morning. Furthermore, the prices of both fuels in India vary from state to state due to the value-added tax or VAT and other taxes. The majority of the end retail price comes from the excise duty, value-added tax (VAT) and central government taxes, cess.

Meanwhile, in the international markets, oil prices plunged on Friday, heading for weekly losses of close to 2%. The drop comes after China announced that it would release oil from a strategic reserve and some U.S. airlines, which are key to a recovery in jet fuel demand, warned of a slowdown in ticket sales, Reuters reported.

Brent crude futures dipped by 12 cents, or 0.2%, to $71.33 a barrel at 0133 GMT, extending a 1.6% fall from Thursday. The U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures after dropping 1.7% on Thursday, fell by 8 cents, or 0.1%, leaving the final price at $68.06 a barrel on Friday, the report mentioned.

Here are the petrol and diesel prices across all major cities in India:

-Delhi

Petrol - Rs 101.19 per litre

Diesel - Rs 88.62 per litre

-Chennai

Chennai - Petrol - Rs 98.96 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.38 per litre

-Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 107.26 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.19 per litre

-Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 101.62 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.71 per litre

-Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 109.63 per litre

Diesel - Rs 97.43 per litre

-Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 105.26 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.69 per litre

-Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 104.70 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.04 per litre

-Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 98.30 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.02 per litre

-Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 98.26 per litre

Diesel - 95.70 per litre

Keywords: India, Fuel, Petrol Prices, Diesel Prices, Petrol Price Today, Diesel Price Today, Brent Crude, New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here