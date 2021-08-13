Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged for Nearly a Month. Check Out Rates Today

On August 13, for the straight 27th-day oil marketing companies continued the pause on fuel prices across cities in India. The fuel prices which were on an increase since May has pushed petrol above the sensitive Rs. 100-mark in around 15 states like Maharashtra, Bihar, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Punjab, and Odisha. The rates have crossed the 100-mark in a couple of districts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh too.

In Delhi, petrol is being retailed at Rs 101.84 per litre, while diesel is sold at Rs 89.87 a litre. Petrol prices in the national capital have increased by Rs 32.25 per litre, since April 2020. Earlier a litre of petrol was sold at Rs 69.59 per litre. Similarly, the price of diesel was increased by Rs 27.58 from Rs 62.29 per litre to Rs. 89.87 per litre.

The fuel prices remained unchanged in the capital of Maharashtra. The petrol and diesel are sold at a price of Rs 107.83 per litre and Rs 97.45 per litre, respectively. Consumers in Kolkata have to pay Rs 102.08 for a litre of petrol, while Rs. 93.02 for a litre of diesel. In Chennai, a litre of petrol costs Rs 102.49, while the price of diesel remained at Rs 94.39 per litre.

The difference in fuel prices is seen in various states. This is due to the local taxes like VAT and freight charges levied on the fuel. Across the country, Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on diesel and petrol. The list has Madhya Pradesh on the second spot, followed by Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Petrol rates have also crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in Union Territories including Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. While the diesel price in some cities of Rajasthan, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh, has crossed the Rs 100-mark too.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here