Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged for Over a Week. Know the Rates

The price of petrol and diesel continue to be steady for the eighth day across India on Monday, September 13. Amid the decline in global oil prices and two marginal revisions this month by state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs), the prices of auto fuels remain unchanged for the eighth consecutive day and continue to remain at record all-time high prices in all metro cities.

According to the latest price list released by OMCs, consumers of petrol in Delhi will have to shell out Rs 101.19 per litre while those of diesel will be paying Rs 88.62 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol can be bought at Rs 107.26 per litre and diesel costs Rs 96.19 for one litre. Notably, both auto fuel prices in Maharashtra’s capital city remain the highest among the four metro cities.

Meanwhile, price of one litre of petrol in Chennai costs Rs 98.96, while the rate of diesel was at Rs 93.26.

In Kolkata, the retail pump prices of petrol and diesel stand at Rs 101.62 per litre and Rs 91.71 per litre, respectively. Similarly, in Bengaluru, a litre of petrol costs Rs 104.70 per litre, while diesel is retailed at Rs 94.04. Besides metros, the rates of petrol have crossed Rs 100 mark in several cities. In Bhopal, motorists have to shell out Rs 109.63 for a litre of petrol, while for diesel they have to pay Rs 97.57 a litre.

Petrol and diesel prices vary across the country due to several factors such as, freight charges, VAT, excise duties, among others. Both key fuel rates are revised by the OMCs Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil and Hindustan Petroleum on a daily basis. The revision is based on the average price of benchmark crude oil in the global market in the preceding fortnight, and foreign exchange rates.

Meanwhile, in the international markets, oil prices rose on Monday to a one-week high in a second straight session of gains as concerns over U.S. supplies following damage from Hurricane Ida supported the market, along with prospects for higher demand, Reuters reported.

Brent crude oil futures climbed 48 cents, or 0.7 percent to $73.40 a barrel, while the U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also rose by 49 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $70.21 a barrel. The report also cited that both markets were at their highest since September 3 earlier in the session.

Here are the petrol and diesel prices across all major cities in India:

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 107.26 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.19 per litre

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 101.19 per litre

Diesel - Rs 88.62 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 98.96 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.38 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 101.62 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.71 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 109.63 per litre

Diesel - Rs 97.43 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 105.26 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.69 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 104.70 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.04 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 97.05 per litre

Diesel - Rs 88.05 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 98.30 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.02 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 98.26 per litre

Diesel - 95.70 per litre

